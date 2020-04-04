President Trump on Saturday warned that the United States is approaching what could be the country’s roughest stretch yet amid the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

“This will be probably the toughest week, between this week and next week,” Mr. Trump said at the White House’s daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak. “There [will] be a lot of death, unfortunately.”

Mr. Trump said their sole consideration is trying to save lives and chided “certain media outlets” for spreading unspecified false rumors.

“I guess they’re looking for ratings — I don’t know what they’re looking for,” he said. “It’s so bad for our country.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had estimated earlier in the day that the “apex” in New York, the hardest-hit state, was likely about a week away.

“This is a painful, disorienting situation,” Mr. Cuomo said. “This day will end and we will get through it and we will get to the other side of the mountain. And we will be better for it. But we have to do what we have to do between now and then.”

Mr. Trump spoke as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. jumped above 300,000. There have been more than 8,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. and at least 10,000 people have officially recovered, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

