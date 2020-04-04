A British economic research firm is starting to see rays of hope in the U.S.’s war against the coronavirus.

Pantheon Macroeconomics estimates that in New York City, the American pandemic epicenter, the number of new cases daily peaked a week ago and “appears to now to be failing sharply.”

Pantheon also says the growth of confirmed cases nationwide is slowing since March 26 to about 15,000 a day. Cases grew by nearly 80,000 on March 18.

“It’s too early to call a definitive turning point, but a sustained downturn in the proportion of positive tests, as test numbers increase dramatically— daily tests have risen three-fold over the past two

weeks—would be a very favorable development,” says Pantheon’s Saturday update, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Times.

“In early stages of epidemics, more testing means faster growth in confirmed cases; that changes when the underlying rate of spread of the disease is reduced by social distancing and other controls,” chief economist Ian Shepherdson told clients.

The number of Americans being tested rose to 140,000 in one day.

In New York City, the number of new cases as dropped from 4,000 in late March to 2,000 on Friday.

The U.S. today stands at 290,000 confirmed infections as it has ramped up testing to more than one million people. The death toll is 7,800, according to Johns Hopkins University, up from 3,170 on March 31.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations at the University of Washington has produced coronavirus models relied by President Trump and his scientific and bureaucratic policymakers.

The institute projects 100,000 to 200,000 deaths if social distancing is enforced nationwide.

One of its models projected the U.S would need 150,000 hospital beds by today for COVID-19 patients.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, about 32,000 have been hospitalized, far short of IHME’s prediction.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.