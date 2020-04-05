New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday his state saw a dip in deaths from the coronavirus for the first time in a 24-hour period, but he cautioned the health care system is still overcapacity.

He said things would likely return to normal once rapid testing is available, allowing people to know whether they can safely return to work.

The state saw 594 deaths in the last day, which is a slight decrease from 630 in the 24-hours prior. Mr. Cuomo, though, cautioned that could just be a “blip.”

His state has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 and has seen more than 4,000 deaths.

During his Sunday press conference, Mr. Cuomo said the number of new hospitalizations and ICU admissions have also gone down.

“I hope we are somewhere near the apex … or we are somewhere near the plateau,” Mr. Cuomo said.

