CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident in New Hampshire.

State Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Sunday that officers shot an adult male in Concord and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He didn’t provide any details on where or when the shooting occurred, nor did he identify the man or disclose the extent of his injuries. A spokesman for his office didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

MacDonald said no officers were injured and there is no threat to the public.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.