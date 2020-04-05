President Trump asked Americans on Palm Sunday to pray for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hospitalized with COVID-19, and for everyone fighting the pandemic.

“I want to express our nation’s well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is waging his own personal fight with the virus,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “All Americans are praying for him. I’m hopeful and sure that he’s going to be fine.”

Mr. Johnson entered a hospital on Sunday after suffering symptoms for several days.

Mr. Trump noted that nearly all churches across the U.S. have been closed to services at what is one of the holiest seasons in Christianity.

“While we may be apart from one another … we can use this time to turn to reflection and prayer and our own personal relationship with God,” the president said. “I would ask that all Americans pray for the hero doctors and nurses, for the truck drivers and grocery store workers, and for everyone fighting this battle.”

He said he has seen nurses “rushing into hospitals and then putting on their outfits … in some cases they’re rushing into war. They’re running inside to tremendous danger.”

“Most of all, I ask for your prayers for the families who have lost loved ones,” the president said. “Ask God to comfort them in their hour of grief.”

