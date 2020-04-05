Rep. James Clyburn, who has been tapped to chair the House Committee on the coronavirus, said Sunday the group of lawmakers will be ensuring the funds to battle the pandemic are spent adequately.

The Majority Whip batted down suggestions that House Democrats were launching the committee to investigate how President Trump has handled the pandemic.

“This committee will be forward-looking. We are not going to be looking back at what this president may or may not have done,” Mr. Clyburn said.

The South Carolina Democrat said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to monitor waste, fraud, and abuse as well as profiteering from the emergency.

He pointed to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who said face masks used to cost 70-cents but now go for $7.

“That is what this committee is all about. This is not about the President of the United States,” Mr. Clyburn told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This is about focusing on how the money is spent.”

