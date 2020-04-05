Democratic presidential frontrunner Joseph R. Biden said Sunday he has not had a phone call with President Trump yet about the coronavirus, despite the president opening the door for one.

Mr. Trump had said he would take a call from the former vice president when asked by a reporter about the possibility during a press conference last week.

“It hasn’t happened. I’m happy to talk to him and I would just tell him what we found was important to do when we went through — not as bad — but a similar crisis, which is you have to move swiftly. We have to move more rapidly,” Mr. Biden told ABC’s “This Week.”

He was referencing the Obama Administration’s battle against Swine Flu in 2009. More than 22 million Americans were infected and more than 4,000 died.

“You’ve got to go faster than slower. We started off faster than slower,” he said.

The former vice president said it is important to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up testing for COVID-19.

“It’s about pace. It’s about the urgency and I don’t think there has been enough of it,” he added.

