Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday the U.S. military will soon be operating the largest hospital in the United States to treat patients suffering from COVID-19.

The Javits Convention Center in New York City has a 2,500-bed capacity, and the federal government is deploying more than 1,100 additional medical professionals to New York, which has been the hardest-hit state by the coronavirus.

“The United States military will soon be running the largest hospital in the United States. That shows you our commitment,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

The comments come after more than one million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide and more than 8,500 people have died in the United States from the respiratory virus

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.