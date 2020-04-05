KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) - Police are pursuing charges against a man they say was coughing and spitting on produce at a Massachusetts grocery.

Kingston police said they were called to a Stop and Shop supermarket around noon Saturday for a report of a disturbance.

They said the 65-year-old Duxbury resident, who they haven’t named, was seen coughing and spitting on food items and then became physically combative with staff and store patrons.

He was taken Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth to be evaluated, but is not believed to have COVID-19, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police haven’t formally filed charges but say they’re pursuing a criminal complaint that could involve assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property and other charges.

Stop and Shop said in a statement that store workers removed all affected products and cleaned the area.

