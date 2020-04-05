PHOENIX (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that has left a man dead.

They said a 25-year-old man was found fatally shot about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound and died after being taken to a hospital.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Police say they have found no suspect or possible motive for the shooting yet.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.