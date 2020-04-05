WEATHERLY, Pa. (AP) - A man was shot to death in the road near an eastern Pennsylvania state park over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Carbon County said two men were arguing in Lausanne Township about a mile from Lehigh Gorge State Park shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Robert Lee Jones Jr., 50, of White Haven was shot in the roadway and died, police said. State police called it an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public. No charges were immediately announced.

The shooting happened about seven miles (11 kilometers) north of Jim Thorpe and 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Allentown. Lehigh Gorge, like other state parks, is closed through the end of the month due to the coronavirus epidemic.

