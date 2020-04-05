Longtime NFL kicker Tom Dempsey died Saturday after a battle with coronavirus, reports said. He was 73.

Dempsey contracted the virus where he lived at a retirement home in Uptown New Orleans, a city that’s become one of the growing hot spots for the pandemic in the U.S.

Dempsey held the NFL record for longest made field goal for 43 yards. He kicked a game-winning 63-yard field goal for the New Orleans Saints to beat the Detroit Lions in a game in 1970.

Born without toes on his right foot or fingers on his right hand, Dempsey was notable for wearing a modified, flat-toed shoe on his kicking foot.

Dempsey, who played for 11 years for five teams, is in the Saints’ Hall of Fame.

His wife told NOLA.com that Dempsey contracted COVID-19 on March 25. He also battled dementia for the final several years of his life.

