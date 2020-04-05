President Trump said Sunday night that he’s open to sending a second round of direct payments to most Americans to help with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I like the concept of it,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press briefing. “I like money going directly to people. It’s not their fault that this happened.”

Most Americans will be receiving direct payments of up to $1,200 per person, and $500 per child, from a $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by Mr. Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing another round of similar payments in a likely follow-up rescue bill.

The president said the White House is looking at “a different way of doing it” from what Mrs. Pelosi has proposed, but made clear that he’s not opposed to a second round of payments.

He said the administration is still on target to deliver the first payments to families in “a couple of weeks.”

People earning up to $75,000 per year qualify for the full amount, with the payments phasing out at an income cap of $99,000.

