New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths has been effectively flat for two days amid a “possible flattening” of the curve in the country’s hardest-hit state.

Mr. Cuomo reported 4,758 people have died from the coronavirus in his state, an increase of 599, or 14%, from the number he had reported on Sunday.

“While none of this is good news, the possible flattening of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” he said. “New York is still far and away the most impacted state.”

On Sunday, Mr. Cuomo had reported 594 new deaths — down from a previous increase of 630 deaths.

Among New York’s nearly 20 million residents, there are now 130,689 positive cases, about a 7% increase from what Mr. Cuomo had reported a day earlier.

He cautioned against proclaiming victory too early and said the crisis is not close to over.

“This is an enemy that we have underestimated from day one,” Mr. Cuomo said.

He said residents still have to practice social distancing rules, and that the maximum fine for non-compliance would be increased from $500 to $1,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.