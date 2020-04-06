Rep. Ben McAdams on Monday said he took hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug President Trump has talked up as a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients, during his recovery from the coronavirus.

“I guess I don’t know to say whether it helped or it didn’t — I think we should be trying everything we can to develop those therapies that are going to help people bounce back,” Mr. McAdams, Utah Democrat, said on Fox Business Network.

Mr. McAdams said he still felt “pretty awful” during the five days when he was taking the drug, out of his eight-day stint in the hospital.

“Maybe it stopped me from getting worse; maybe it shortened how long I was sick — I’m going to leave that to the scientists to determine,” he said.

Mr. McAdams said he took the hydroxychloroquine alone and not in combination with azithromycin, an antibiotic. That combination has also been mentioned as a potential treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

He said he’s not aware of any side effects and that he doesn’t know whether it helped or not.

“I’m not saying it didn’t, I just know that I was sick for about eight days and ultimately got better,” Mr. McAdams said. “So I’m going to leave it up to the doctors and the scientists to say within the whole body of knowledge whether it worked, whether not taking [antibiotics] — maybe that was a factor in my treatment and what that means.”

He said he was willing to take part in a study examining whatever antibodies he might have developed to fight off the disease.

“If it helps save lives, if it helps to grow our body of understanding about this virus — how it works, what we can do, what therapies are available to lessen this impact I’m eager to do whatever,” Mr. McAdams said.

