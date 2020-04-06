President Trump spoke with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by phone on Monday afternoon about the coronavirus crisis, after the two had jousted in the media for several days.

The president said Mr. Biden called him, and they had “a really wonderful, warm conversation” that lasted about 15 minutes.

“We talked about this [pandemic],” the president said. “He gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that. And he was really good. I appreciate his calling.”

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said the two men had “a good call.” She said Mr. Biden “shared several suggestions for actions the administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump had tweeted about his rival, “What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?”

Last week, the president said he would “love” to hear from Mr. Biden, who has been highly critical of the administration’s response to the outbreak.

On Monday, Mr. Trump also poked fun at Mr. Biden on Twitter for suggesting that the postponed Democratic National Convention could be held as a “virtual” nominating convention.

“Now he wants a ‘Virtual’ Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Biden responded on Twitter, “Mr. President, I hope we can gather in Milwaukee, but that is going to depend on you stepping up and doing what needs to be done to handle this pandemic. Happy to discuss anytime.”

