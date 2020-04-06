By Lauren Meier - The Washington Times - Monday, April 6, 2020

Top government officials in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will take a 30% pay cut this year as the country braces for the economic impacts of coronavirus.

India’s federal cabinet on Monday approved a measure to slash the salaries of state governors and members of parliament, as well as President Ram Nath Kovind, in a move to uphold their “social responsibility,” Reuters reported.

As India races to contain the spread of coronavirus among its 1.3 billion people, Mr. Modi has imposed a 3-week lockdown — but it has left millions without jobs or reliable food sources in vulnerable parts of the country.

As of Monday, India has reported 4,314 cases, 118 deaths, and 328 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

