Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has reregistered as a doctor and will work one shift a week to help the country in its battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office told Irish news outlet RTE on Sunday that Mr. Varadkar rejoined the medical register last month and has offered to assist in areas that are “within his scope of practice.”

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way,” the spokesperson said.

Mr. Varadkar worked as a doctor for seven years before becoming a politician and was taken off the medical registry in 2013.

The country has reported 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, 158 deaths and 25 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Ireland has a population of 4.8 million.

