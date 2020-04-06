New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has spent many days in front of TV cameras making his state’s case during the coronavirus response — and making an impression as well. The outspoken governor is now tied with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as the likely Democratic nominee for president, according to a Rasmussen Reports national survey released on Monday.

The new poll of 1,000 likely voters conducted April 2-5 found that 46% of likely Democratic voters still believe Mr. Biden would make a better presidential candidate for their party.

“But just as many (45%) opt for Cuomo instead, even though he isn’t even in the race,” the poll reported.

Only 9% are undecided. Mr. Cuomo has also made an impression on the rest of the nation.

“Among all likely voters, it’s Biden 38%, Cuomo 38%, with 24% not sure,” the poll analysis said.

Opinion pages have already broached the possibility of Mr. Cuomo as the nominee.

“Andrew Cuomo for president? Joe Biden should make it happen,” Craig Snyder wrote in a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed published Monday.

The former chief of staff for the late Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania advised Mr. Biden to step aside “out of a calling to do something good.”

The situation marks the end of a long road for the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls — who included lawmakers, business tycoons and initially numbered 20 when the Democratic debates got underway on June 12, 2019.

