Sen. John Barrasso said his state of Wyoming is not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic because social distancing is already part of the culture there.

“We do have a state of emergency in Wyoming. Anyone coming into our state, there is a 14-day quarantine. People are staying at home,” the Republican senator and former orthopedic surgeon told “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“But remember that people are spread out here,” he added. “We only have about five people per square mile. We’ve been socially distancing the entire 130 years that we have been a state.”

Mr. Barrasso said Wyoming currently has 200 coronavirus cases and “no deaths” and that he’s confident residents will continue to “do the right thing” to keep those numbers down.

“People are staying at home in Wyoming, so it’s being done already,” he said. “I think the governor has struck the right balance. The people of Wyoming know what’s best in Wyoming. We’re going to do that. We’re going to continue to follow all the recommendations that are there in Wyoming.”

To combat the spread of the virus, Gov. Mark Gordon closed most businesses, schools and parks until April 17, but the state remains one of only nine states to not issue some form of statewide stay-at-home order.

On March 25, the governor issued a plea for “Wyoming citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary.”

