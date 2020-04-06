KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer who told investigators he shot his neighbor when his service weapon unintentionally fired.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, when the officer called for help saying he had accidentally shot his neighbor, a news release from police said. Police said a preliminary investigation showed the officer was inside his home when his service weapon fired and the round entered the home of his neighbor, hitting a man in his 30s.

Police did not release the names of the victim or the officer.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition. Police said the officer - a 24-year veteran assigned to the Metro Patrol Division - will be on administrative leave until the investigation into the shooting in concluded.

The department’s homicide unit is conducting the investigation, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.