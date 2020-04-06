D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser instituted a government hiring freeze Monday to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just as residents and businesses are making tough choices, the District will make tough choices too,” she said.

Ms. Bowser said by the end of this fiscal year, in September, D.C. government will have to cut $607 million in order to balance the budget.

The Democratic mayor offered some context for that number: D.C. Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services has a budget of about $600 million and D.C. Public Schools have a budget of more than $1 billion.

Ms. Bowser said with these cuts, and similar budget projections the following year, the city will be spending levels it was at in 2017, and then “we were doing transformational things in our city.”

The number of coronavirus cases in the District is now at 1,097, with 99 new cases confirmed Monday, and 24 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The D.C. Department of Health released coronavirus data by race, which showed that blacks accounted for 14 of the District’s deaths.

After the closure of the outdoor fish market at the Wharf over the weekend in the wake of viral photos showing crowds of people not adhering to social distancing directives, Ms. Bowser said her food policy team is reviewing the plans of every outdoor market and that it is unrealistic to expect the police to be able to enforce social distancing everywhere.

“It’s everybody’s individual responsibility to do what they know they need to do for themselves, their family and this community,” Ms. Bowser said, adding that if businesses are getting “lax” in how they enforce social distancing, they will be shut down. “If we expect the police department to be able to make every single person do what they know they are supposed to do, we are going to be disappointed.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, at-large Democrat, briefed the press on some of the 37 provisions of the emergency coronavirus relief legislation the council will be voting on Tuesday.

The legislation includes a commercial and residential rent freeze, an extension of the mayor’s authority to declare a public emergency until June 8, authorization for the mayor to give hospitals up to $25 million in grants to prepare for the surge, provisions to reduce the jail population in federal prisons, and provisions regarding mortgage deferrals.

At the request of the D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt, the bill also authorizes the D.C. government to take out up to $500 million in short-term loans to help with liquidity issues, said Mr. Mendelson, who expects the government to be able to pay back by the end of the year.

“Although we are seeing substantial reductions in our revenue this year, We are concerned that because we are dipping into our contingency funds substantially, just because of the way cash flow works, there could be a dip greater than we experienced in the last few years in August,” Mr. Mendelson said.

