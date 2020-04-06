D.C. Public Schools will distribute up to 16,000 devices and 10,000 hotspots to families across the District to continue learning during the pandemic.

“Throughout this entire experience, our students, families, and educators have been incredibly creative and flexible – stepping up to the challenge of learning at home,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a press release. “As we continue working together to flatten the curve, we are focused on distributing the tools and resources that support teaching and learning and help our students and educators stay connected.”

At the end of March, DCPS started distributing devices to students in high school, but this distribution of technology is for students in grades kindergarten through 8th grade.

As a part of the District’s Empowered Learners Initiative to close the digital divide and the D.C. Education Equity Fund, the government was able to deliver hotspots and devices.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.