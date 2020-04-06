SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer was forcibly taken into custody Monday after an hourslong standoff, authorities said.

William Torrans, 65, was charged with first-degree attempted murder following his arrest, news outlets reported.

Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said the standoff began after authorities responded to a call about gunfire at an apartment complex before noon.

Hines said groundskeepers at the complex were cutting grass when Torrans became agitated and fired at least one shot toward them.

The responding officer was attempting to make contact with Torrans when Torrans shot the officer, Hines said. The officer was hospitalized and was expected to recover.

Torrans was forcibly taken from his apartment by a Special Response Team at the end of the standoff, Hines said.

It’s unclear whether Torrans had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

