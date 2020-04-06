Russia and Saudi Arabia — two of the world’s biggest oil giants — are “very, very close” to a deal to cut oil production and settle the oil price war that has rocked global markets, the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF said Monday.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, oil demand has plummeted by roughly 20 million barrels per day — almost a third of its standard traffic — and oil prices have fallen over 60% since the beginning of the year as both Saudi Arabia and Russia have opened wide their pipelines.

CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev told CNBC Monday that “the whole market understands that this deal is important and it will bring lots of stability, so much important stability to the market, and we are very close.”

President Trump on Thursday claimed that he had helped broker a deal to settle the market with a call to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and speculated that the cut in production could be as high as 15 million barrels a day.

But there were no immediate signs that a “deal” may be nailed down, and no confirmation from Riyadh or Moscow about the scope of any cuts.

Saudi Arabia last week called an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, “with the aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets,” that was scheduled for Monday. The virtual conference has reportedly been pushed to Thursday.

