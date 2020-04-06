The Trump administration on Monday designated a Russian ultra-nationalist group as a terrorist organization, citing its links to paramilitary training and efforts to recruit U.S. white nationalists.

The Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) and three of its leaders were labeled specially-designated global terrorists, Nathan Sales, the State Department’s counterterrorism coordinator, announced.

The designations come with financial sanctions designed to freeze funding, limit travel and impose other restrictions.

“These designations are unprecedented,” Mr. Sales said in a video announcement at the State Department, calling it the “first time the United States has ever designated white supremacists [as] terrorists.”

The three RIM leaders identified by Mr. Sales are Stanislav Anatolyevich Vorobyev, Denis Valiullovich Gariyev and Nikolay Nikolayevich Trushchalov.

Mr. Vorobyov first set up RIM in 2002. The group claims to seek the restoration of the Russian Empire and Russian monarchy. Mr. Garlev is part of RIM’s “Imperial Legion” that conducts paramilitary training, and Mr. Trushchalov is a leading figure in RIM.

The State Department said that RIM was linked to paramilitary training for three Swedish ultra-right activists who were later convicted of carrying out two bombings in Sweden.

Mr. Sales said RIM’s overseas activities include offering paramilitary training to neo-Nazis and white supremacist organizations.

The group “plays a prominent role in trying to rally like-minded Europeans and Americans into a common front against their perceived enemies,” Mr. Sales said.

RIM is among several non-government groups in Russia that have been linked to Russian intelligence agencies and supported armed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

