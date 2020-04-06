Metro can continue to ban religious ads after the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the D.C.-area transportation system’s policy Monday.

The case was brought by the Archdiocese of Washington over a Christmas ad it sought to place on the side of buses in 2017, showing the silhouette of shepherds and sheep with the words “Find the Perfect Gift.” But Metro rejected the ad, citing its policy not to promote or oppose religion through any advertisements.

The court’s denial to hear the appeal leaves in place the ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found there was no conflict with the First Amendment in the banning of such advertisements.

Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have heard the case, arguing the ban by Metro is viewpoint discrimination — a violation of the First Amendment — because it allows ads during Christmastime by stores such as Macy’s but not by churches.

“Once the government allows a subject to be discussed, it cannot silence religious views on that topic,” the justices wrote.

“So the government may designate a forum for art or music, but it cannot then forbid discussion of Michelangelo’s David or Handel’s Messiah. And once the government declares Christmas open for commentary, it can hardly turn around and mute religious speech on a subject that so naturally invites it,” they added.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was recused from the case and did not participate in the decision to deny the petition for review.

