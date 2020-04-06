Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday on the eve of his state’s election, postponing it until June 9 amid concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The late-in-the-game move came after the Democratic governor reversed course late last week by calling on the legislature to delay voting to allow time for every voter in the state to receive an absentee ballot and vote by mail.

Before that, Mr. Evers and the GOP-controlled legislature appeared to agree the election should continue as planned Tuesday.

