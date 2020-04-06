More than 10,000 people in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s online tool that tracks cases and deaths worldwide.

The milepost comes as leading infectious disease experts and President Trump warn that the U.S. will see more deaths this week and perhaps approach the apex of the so-called curve.

The U.S. has more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus, more than any other country. Roughly 19,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins.

The U.S. is the third country to reach 10,000 deaths. Only Italy and Spain have reported more as of Monday.

More than a third of the country’s reported cases come from New York state, where New York City and the surrounding area have been the U.S.’s foremost hot spot of infection. As of Monday morning, 2,475 victims had died in New York City alone, according to the city’s health department. The majority of them were people who were older or had other underlying conditions, which makes infection more dangerous.

Locally, the District surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases Monday, reporting 1,097 cases and 24 deaths. Maryland reported 4,045 confirmed cases and 91 deaths, with 184 total patients leaving isolation. The Virginia Department of Health said its total rose to 2,878 cases Monday with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.

