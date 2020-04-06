President Trump or Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden: Which man is best suited mentally and physically to deal with the coronavirus pandemic? A majority of all likely voters — 51% — give Mr. Trump the edge over Mr. Biden, who won the confidence of 49% — this according to a new Zogby Analytics poll.

There is a straightforward partisan divide: 91% of Republican voters cited Mr. Trump is the best leader, while 85% of Democrats cited Mr. Biden. Then come noteworthy variables among “important swing voters,” the poll said.

Among “weekly Walmart shoppers,” 57% have confidence in Mr. Trump, 43% cite Mr. Biden. With weekly Amazon shoppers, it’s Trump 60%, Biden 40%. Among NASCAR fans, the president garners 70% support while the Democratic challenger gets 30%. Most interesting: 58% of voters who were union members gave the nod to Mr. Trump, while 42% went with Mr. Biden.

In addition, the president won the support of 55% of “urban men” while Mr. Biden took 45%. The president also won suburban men — and rural voters in particular, where he led Mr. Biden 64% to 36%, respectively.

“Some of the most vulnerable voters, such as those who lost a job recently, also favored Mr. Trump 65% to Mr. Biden’s 35%,” the poll noted.

The president also received the majority of support among millennials, Generation Xers and Baby Boomers. Mr. Biden had a slim lead among voters ages 18 to 29, among women, Hispanics and among all African American voters, 72% to Mr. Trump’s 29%.

The survey of 889 likely U.S. voters was conducted March 24-26 and released Friday.

