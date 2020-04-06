The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday struck down Gov. Tony Evers‘ last-ditch attempt to postpone Tuesday’s election in response to the coronavirus.

Mr. Evers had issued an executive order earlier in the day that called for the election to be delayed until June 9.

The Democrat said that he needed to stop in-person voting in the name of public safety.

The court ruled that Mr. Evers didn’t have the power to move the election.

Mr. Evers and GOP leaders in the statehouse appeared to be on the same page a week ago, but that changed last week when the governor called on the legislature to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter in the state.

Since then, he has blamed Republicans for forcing voters to chose between their health and their constitutional right to vote.

