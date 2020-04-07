JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Two children were injured Monday when an argument in Jacksonville escalated into a gun battle, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The children were sitting in a nearby car and were struck in the crossfire, officials said.

Assistant Chief Mike Kee called the shooting a “heinous and senseless crime.”

A 5-year-old girl was shot in the head and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while a 4-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit by debris, officials said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that the girls were injured in crossfire during a dispute.

The suspects left the scene before police arrived, officials said. Police didn’t say what caused the dispute.

The names of the children were not released.

