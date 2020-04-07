LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ governor on Tuesday opposed allowing cities to issue their own stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus outbreak while the state resists such a restriction.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is among a handful of governors who haven’t issued stay-at-home orders, said those restrictions need to be dealt with on a statewide basis. Hutchinson said a number of mayors have talked with him about the issue.

“I think it points up the need to have a statewide policy because if you have a business in one community, it impacts others,” Hutchinson said. “If you have essential services in one community, it serves the entire state if not more.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said he’d like to be able to issue such a restriction. Little Rock has imposed a nighttime curfew in response to the outbreak.

Health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 946. The state reported two additional deaths, bringing its total to 18.

