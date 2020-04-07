Rep. Ayanna Pressley said Tuesday that the next coronavirus spending bill ought to subsidize illegal immigrants and prison inmates.

In an interview with MSNBC, the Massachusetts Democrat and member of the far-left “Squad” of freshman House members characterized those groups as “vulnerable” and called giving money to them one of the “top lines” for future debate.

“We need to continue to make federal investments in our community health centers,” said Ms. Pressley when asked about what should be included in the “Phase 4” bill being considered on Capitol Hill about “reopening the economy.”

“We need to center the humanity of every individual family and worker and that includes not leaving behind our undocumented and our uninsured,” she continued in the interview, a clip from which was posted by the Daily Caller.

Ms. Pressley said that the new bill must “continue to make those investments to support vulnerable populations like those experiencing homelessness, incarcerated men and women,” she told MSNBC.

She also said that the third bill — a massive $2 trillion spending package — should be implemented with an eye toward such groups.

“We’re focused right now making sure that the CARES Act in its implementation is one that is meeting the urgent need and mitigating the hurt that so many of our families are experiencing — all of our families are experiencing right now,” she said.

