Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont said late Monday that pressing forward with in-person voting in Wisconsin’s presidential primary on Tuesday during a coronavirus outbreak “may well prove deadly.”

“Let’s be clear: holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly,” Mr. Sanders said in a statement.

He said his campaign won’t engage in any traditional “get out the vote” efforts.

Mr. Sanders said it is “outrageous” that Republican leaders and the “conservative majority on the Supreme Court in Wisconsin” are willing “to risk the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters” “for their own political gain.”

The state Supreme Court late Tuesday blocked Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ move to try to delay the election until June 9, saying Mr. Evers doesn’t have the power to unilaterally move the election.

The U.S. Supreme Court also blocked a lower court’s order extending the absentee ballot deadline to April 13, ruling that absentee ballots have to be hand-delivered or postmarked by Tuesday.

Mr. Sanders is soldiering on in the 2020 Democratic presidential race despite facing an almost insurmountable delegate deficit to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.