GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A murder investigation is underway in Alabama after a man’s body was pulled from a shallow grave.

The man’s body was found Monday in the Asbury community of Marshall County, according to news outlets. The cause of death and the man’s name have not been released. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy, said Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.

WAFF reported that the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip about the body, which had been partially buried.

No arrests have been made.

