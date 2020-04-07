British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a stable condition while in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday, officials announced.

U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is filling in for Mr. Johnson while under heightened observation, told the press Tuesday that the prime minister has not needed invasive respiratory support and is receiving standard oxygen.

“I’m confident he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter,” Mr. Raab said.

Mr. Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and moved to the ICU Monday after his condition had worsened.

A Downing Street spokesperson at the time said he was transferred “on the advice of his medical team.”

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his government residence and continued to work since being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on March 26.

The United Kingdom has reported 52,301 confirmed cases, 6,171 deaths and 320 recoveries from COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Britain has a population of 66.4 million.

