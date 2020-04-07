For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, mainland China reported no coronavirus deaths as the virus’s epicenter in Wuhan braces to lift its lockdown restrictions.

The city of Wuhan on Monday reported no new deaths from coronavirus, joining the rest of mainland China, which has not recorded a COVID-19 death since March 31, according to Reuters.

China, which has a population of 1.38 billion, reported 32 new infections Monday, down from 39 new cases Sunday, the National Health Commission said.

At its peak in February, COVID-19 cases grew by several thousand per day. As of Tuesday, China has reported 82,718 cases, 3,335 deaths and 77,410 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

