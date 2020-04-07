Republican leaders on Capitol Hill gave their support for moving ahead with additional money for the small business loan program as unemployment skyrocketed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s working with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, to pass an additional funding bill by Thursday.

“Jobs are literally being saved as we speak. But it is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

Senate Small Business Committee chairman Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, tweeted Tuesday that he anticipates the program needs another $200-250 billion.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, last week cautioned against moving too quickly with allocating more money to fight the coronavirus before the previous $2.2 trillion package had a chance to work. In a statement Tuesday, he said he supports Mr. Mnuchin’s assessment that the small business loan program will need an influx of more money.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CNN that she spoke with Mr. Mnuchin Tuesday morning about the additional funds and supports this “interim” bill to help address immediate needs.

She is still looking to tackle a broader package — including infrastructure, election security and more funds to state and local governments — in a phase four package. However, the speaker has indicated that bill won’t be ready for a vote until after Easter.

On Friday, unemployment rose to 4.4 % with more than 700,000 jobs lost due to the coronavirus.

The economic package Congress passed in March allocated about $350 billion in loans that businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible to apply for. The “paycheck protection” plan was designed to help businesses make payroll payments for eight weeks.

Despite issues with the loan processing system that caused problems for some companies applying for assistance, lawmakers say it’s already made an impact for small businesses.

“As of today, tens of thousands of small businesses have applied for more than $40 billion in relief,” President Trump said Monday. “These funds will result in nearly 2 million jobs being preserved, so we’re taking care of our workers, small businesses and our workers. Nearly 3,000 lenders have already made loans under the program.”

— Dave Boyer contributed to this report

