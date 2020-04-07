California Gov. Gavin Newsom is lending 500 ventilators his state no longer needs to the national stockpile, and half of them are coming to the Washington, D.C., region.

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that 200 of those ventilators will be sent to Maryland and 50 will be provided to the District.

The rest will be spread among Delaware, Nevada, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

Mr. Pence, a Republican, thanked the Democratic governor for his “extraordinary and compassionate leadership for their citizens.”

“The governor said the other day they’re not out of the woods yet,” Mr. Pence said, “but the numbers speak for themselves and the generosity of the people of California and the governor is gratefully received.”

Ventilators are among the most crucial equipment states need in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, but the U.S. has experienced a shortage. They pump oxygen-rich air into a patient’s lungs to assist with breathing.

The donation doesn’t fully cover Maryland’s and the District’s needs. District Mayor Muriel Bowser said last Friday that the city needs 1,000 ventilators.

Mike Ricci, communications director for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, tweeted Tuesday that the state has had “no issues” with what it has received from the national stockpile.

