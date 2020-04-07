President Trump on Tuesday defended his voting by mail in Florida’s election last month but said the practice is too often subject to fraud and should be severely restricted.

“I think mail-in voting is horrible, it’s corrupt,” Mr. Trump said at a White House press briefing on the coronavirus.

Reporters asked Mr. Trump whether Wisconsin was violating social distancing guidelines on the coronavirus Tuesday by requiring voters to appear in person to cast their ballots. Mr. Trump pointed out that the governor, Tony Evers, is a Democrat.

“That’s his problem,” Mr. Trump said.

When a reporter noted that Mr. Trump voted by mail for Florida’s election last month, the president replied, “Because I’m allowed to. I happen to be in the White House, I won’t be able to go to Florida to vote.”

He said there is a “big difference” between an out-of-state voter like himself who “does a ballot and everything sealed, certified” and “thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room, signing ballots all over the place.”

“No, I think that mailing voting is a terrible thing,” Mr. Trump said. “I think if you vote, you should go [to the polls]. Even the concept of early voting is not the greatest, because a lot of things happen. I think you should go and you should vote.”

He said mail-in voting is subject to fraud.

“You look at what they do, where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots and they dump it,” he said. “I don’t have to tell you, you can look at the statistics. There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.”

