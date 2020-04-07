D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton on Tuesday asked the National Park Service to close the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, saying in a letter that the agency needs to do its part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Federal agencies must do their part to flatten the curve,” Mrs. Norton said in a press release. “Given the crowds that continue to gather in the chambers of both the Jefferson and Lincoln Memorials, it is no longer in the best interest of the community for these memorials to remain open. I am calling on [acting National Park Service Director David] Vela to restrict access to the public until the coronavirus is over.”

Mrs. Norton previously had asked Mr. Vela in a letter how his agency is protecting Park Police during the coronavirus.

The D.C. Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 114 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the District’s total to 1,211.

The city’s health agency also said that a previously reported COVID-19 death was a Maryland resident and there was a duplication of data, meaning that 22 D.C. residents have died from the virus.

