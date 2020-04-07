South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued a statewide “Home or Work” order for residents to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we have said before — when the science, data, facts and experts determine it’s time to take action, it would be taken. It’s time,” Mr. McMaster said. “Taking this measure now will hopefully slow the future rise in infections and the virus’ toll on our state’s economy.”

The executive order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, also directs retail businesses to allow only five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20% of their posted capacity in a store, whichever is less.

Under the order, permitted travel includes commuting for work, visiting family and obtaining essential goods or services. It will not affect any individual’s ability to exercise outdoors or to go for a walk as a family.

South Carolina is the latest state to implement stay-at-home orders. Forty-two states have mandatory “shelter-in-place” orders for all its residents.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.