The Heritage Foundation has launched the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission made up of conservative heavyweights on a dedicated mission to move “prudently toward recovery” and to save both “lives and livelihoods.”

The 17-member team includes former Virginia Gov. and U.S. Sen. George Allen; former Senate Majority Leader and physician Bill Frist; former Oklahoma Congressman J.C. Watts; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James.

“Good public health policy is good economic policy. Saving lives and saving livelihoods are part of the same road to recovery that we need to pursue today. A physically healthy America is an economically strong America, so we need to think of them in concert rather than as competing priorities,” Ms. James said.

The commission has been tasked with charting a path through complex ongoing recovery efforts with a focus on a return to “normalcy.” It also seeks common sense input from the public.

“This commission will gather ideas from experts and the general public for consideration. We welcome contributions from the American people to make sure all ideas are considered and the best recommendations are ultimately made to our leaders,” said spokesman Rob Bluey.

“The commission’s work will consider two primary categories — crisis mitigation as well as recovery and restoration — and answer important questions that will serve as a roadmap to America’s post-pandemic future,” noted the new group’s mission statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.