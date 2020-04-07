A Loudoun County Public School staff member tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email from the superintendent to parents and community members Tuesday evening.

The staff member from Hutchison Farm Elementary School last worked at the building on March 26 and began experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus on March 29.

For contact tracing, the Virginia Department of Health updated it’s definition of “close contacts” as people who interacted with the individual with the virus 48 hours before presenting symptoms.

“Even with this expanded definition of a close contact to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, [Loudoun County Health Department] has informed LCPS that there is no reason at this time to conduct a contact investigation for close contacts at Hutchison Farm,” wrote Loudoun County Public School Superintendent Eric Williams.

Out of abundance of caution, Hutchinson Farm had been closed since March 31 before getting confirmation of the staff member’s positive test.

Since April 1, meals for distribution at Hutchison Farm have been prepared at Freedom High School and brought to Hutchison Farm for distribution, Mr. Williams said.

