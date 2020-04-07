Maryland Health Secretary Robert R. Neall told the University System of Maryland Board of Regents on Monday that the state had leased two ice skating rinks that could be used as makeshift morgues during the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

It was not reported which rinks were leased or where in the state they were located. Gov. Larry Hogan was expected to speak with reporters Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore and could address the question there.

The detail emerged right before Maryland passed 100 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, on Tuesday. The state reported an additional 12 deaths Tuesday for a total of 103, and confirmed cases rose to 4,371.

In more positive news, 288 coronavirus patients have been released from isolation, according to the state. That marks a rise of 104 patients in one day who have recovered from the virus.

Maryland had an estimated population of 6 million people in 2019, according to the Census Bureau.

Ice rinks-as-morgues is not a novel idea amid the pandemic: Spain turned a rink in Madrid into a temporary morgue in late March.

The rinks in Maryland would not be used unless its traditional morgues experience overflow due to a sharp rise in coronavirus fatalities.

