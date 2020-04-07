Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order Tuesday authorizing local health departments to close businesses that are failing to comply with social distancing orders.

Local health departments now can require unsafe facilities or businesses to immediately change their operations, limit movement to and from a site, or shut them down all together, Mr. Hogan said.

“I am pleased to report that we have succeeded in convincing the Trump administration to designate the greater Baltimore-Washington corridor as a priority,” the Republican governor said, noting that the federal government has designated 12 Maryland counties as hotspots for the coronavirus.

There are nearly 9,000 cases of COVID-19 and 189 deaths in the national capital region, which has a population of about 15.8 million.

Mr. Hogan held a press conference Tuesday at the Baltimore Convention Center, which has been converted into a field hospital site.

Coronavirus patients who no longer require hospitalization will complete their care and fully recover at the convention center.

Mr. Hogan said that, in preparation for a surge of hospital patients, Vice President Mike Pence has committed to sending 200 ventilators to Maryland.

The Hogan administration also is working with Baltimore city officials to stand up a screening site at the Pimlico race course, as more cases of the virus are confirmed in the state’s largest city.

