The National Memorial Day Parade held annually in the District was canceled Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Veterans Center announced.

In its place, AVC will televise a pre-recorded special called “The National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall.”

“Our first priority must be the health and safety of the thousands of participants and the hundreds of thousands of spectators who attend the parade annually,” AVC president Jim Roberts and vice president Tim Holbert wrote in a statement. “With the CDC’s recommendation to limit public gatherings into the month of May and the uncertainty beyond, we feel it is important to make this difficult decision at this time.”

The parade to honor uniformed service men and women was established in 2005 and became the largest Memorial Day parade in the country; AVC’s website says 300,000 spectators attend each year. The route traditionally starts in front of the National Archives and moves west on Constitution Avenue, ending in front of the Washington Monument.

AVC said “The National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall” will be broadcast on Memorial Day, May 25, to more than 100 million households around the country.

