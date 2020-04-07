A U.S. Navy crew member aboard the UNSN Comfort hospital ship that is currently docked in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said Monday.

The Navy’s announcement came shortly after the military said the ship would reverse its policy to only treat non-coronavirus patients and will now serve patients who have contracted the virus.

“There is no impact to Comfort’s mission, and this will not affect the ability for Comfort to receive patients,” a Navy official told ABC news.

“The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board,” they added.

The crew member did not come in contact with patients on the ship, the Navy said, adding that it is most likely the individual was asymptomatic when the USNS Comfort departed for New York at the end of last month.

Fellow crew members that came in contact with the individual will remain in isolation for several days “out of an abundance of caution,” an official said, although none have tested positive for coronavirus.

