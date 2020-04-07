Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration under President Trump, has joined Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronavirus response team in Maryland, the governor announced.

“Honored to be working with @GovLarryHogan and his dedicated team as they lead Maryland through these challenging times,” Dr. Gottlieb wrote on Twitter. “As a former resident of the state I know the strength of its people and it’s [sic] public health infrastructure to set a national standard in this effort.”

Mr. Hogan replied that he was “thrilled” to have him on board.

“Dr. Gottlieb is widely respected on both sides of the aisle, and his expertise will be invaluable to Maryland’s #COVID19 response,” the governor tweeted.

A Republican, Dr. Gottlieb earned his medical degree from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He was confirmed as commissioner of the FDA in May 2017 and left the post in April of last year; during his tenure, he criticized drug prices and called teen vaping an “addiction crisis” that he fought to combat.

Among his stances on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Gottlieb said in a CNBC interview this month that searching for therapies and treatments for COVID-19 is just as critical as developing a vaccine.

“We need to partner with the companies that have the most promising therapies and try to drive through development and really have a sense of urgency around this,” he said.

